Cowboys sign second-rounder Marshawn Kneeland

The Cowboys wrapped up their on-field offseason work with last week's mandatory minicamp and they took care of a little more business on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland. He is the eighth and last of their eight draft picks to sign a four-year rookie contract with the team.

Kneeland started 23 games on the edge of the defense during his time at Western Michigan. He had 148 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three passes defensed, and three forced fumbles over the course of his college career.

Kneeland will join Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Sam Williams as edge rushers on the Cowboys defense.