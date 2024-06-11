Cowboys sign rookie DE Marshawn Kneeland to complete ’24 draft class contracts

The Cowboys’ entire draft class of 2024 is now officially official.

On Tuesday afternoon, the club announced the signing of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, the last of this year’s draft selections to put pen to paper on his rookie contract. The Cowboys took Kneeland in the second round, using the 56th overall pick on the Western Michigan prospect.

Kneeland brings an imposing physical presence to the end position and showed strong athleticism throughout the pre-draft process. He played five years of college ball, so if you’re looking for a downside, he’ll turn 23 in July, making him slightly older than most rookies. And he did face primarily small-school competition while in Kalamazoo.

Official: Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas’ second-round pick, has inked his rookie deal with the #Cowboys. All 2024 rookies are now signed. pic.twitter.com/8ySD3W4AVm — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) June 11, 2024

Kneeland may have a leg up on climbing the Dallas depth chart, though, given the offseason departures of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. He’ll join a D-end group that already includes DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Chauncey Golston, Viliami Fehoko, Tyrus Wheat, and Durrell Johnson… not to mention a certain superstar linebacker who typically lines up on the edge.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

The Cowboys appear to have high hopes for the 6-foot-3-inch Kneeland; they assigned him the No. 94 jersey, the same number previously worn by such franchise notables as DeMarcus Ware, Randy Gregory, and Charles Haley.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire