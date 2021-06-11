Cowboys sign Reggie Davis, waive Stephen Guidry

The Cowboys have signed receiver Reggie Davis, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The team released receiver Stephen Guidry in a corresponding move.

Davis was with the Cowboys for parts of 2018 and 2019, spending some time on their practice squad.

He has remained a free agent since the Bears cut him May 17. Davis spent the past two training camps with the Bears and was on the team’s practice squad in 2020.

He also has spent time with the Falcons, Browns and Eagles.

Guidry missed parts of the organized team activities and minicamp with an injury. Guidry signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but opted out of last season.

Guidry caught 49 passes for 827 yards and eight touchdowns at Mississippi State in 2019.

