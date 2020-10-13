Cowboys sign QB Garrett Gilbert off the Browns practice squad

Garrett Gilbert is headed back home to Texas. Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback is being signed off the Browns practice squad by the Dallas Cowboys, per numerous sources on Monday night.

It’s the second week in a row the Cowboys have poached the Browns’ practice squad. Last week they plucked offensive tackle Greg Senat, who had been on the protected list all year. Senat did play special teams on Sunday for the Cowboys.

Dallas is taking advantage of the window between the end of the game on Sunday and the start of the protection window, which is Tuesday for teams that play on Sunday. Teams can protect up to four practice squad players per week, but they are capable of being signed away in that timeframe.

Gilbert had been on the Browns’ protected list every week. He saw limited action for the Browns in 2019, throwing three total passes in five games. He stuck around on the practice squad after the Browns signed veteran Case Keenum to be Baker Mayfield’s backup.

Gilbert played collegiately at SMU after transferring from Texas. He attended the same high school, Lake Travis in Austin, as Mayfield.

The Cowboys have a need for QB depth with Dak Prescott out for the season with his gruesome ankle injury. Gilbert will back up new starter Andy Dalton.

The Browns now have an opening on the practice squad. With just Mayfield and Keenum at QB on the roster, the team should be in the market for a No. 3.