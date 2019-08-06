Cowboys sign offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil

The Cowboys signed offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

McNeil started 46 games in his four seasons at Louisville and can play tackle or guard. The Cowboys were in need of depth at guard.

Zack Martin remains out with irritation on a disc in his back. Cody Wichman injured his lower left leg Friday, and Connor McGovern still is working his way back from a pectoral injury.

They worked out offensive lineman Brian Wallace on Monday but moved onto McNeil on Tuesday.

The Raiders cut McNeil on Saturday.