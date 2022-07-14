Cowboys sign Malik Jefferson

The Cowboys are adding some depth on defense.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the team signed linebacker Malik Jefferson on Thursday.

Jefferson worked out with the Cowboys last week. He spent last season with the Colts, appearing in one game for a handful of special teams snaps.

Jefferson entered the league as a Bengals third-round pick in 2018, playing 12 games for Cincinnati as a rookie. He was waived at the start of the regular season in 2019 and landed with the Browns.

He also spent time with the Chargers and Titans, appearing in 13 games for Los Angeles primarily on special teams in 2020.

