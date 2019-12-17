Cowboys sign Malcolm Smith

Hit hard by injuries at linebacker, the Cowboys were in need of one. They worked out veterans Malcolm Smith and Ray-Ray Armstrong on Tuesday.

Dallas settled on Smith, agreeing to a deal with the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Smith played for Cowboys passing game coordinator Kris Richard in Seattle as did defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

Smith has not played since Week Nine. He played two games for the Jaguars before they cut him Nov. 6.

He has appeared in 102 games with 51 starts in his nine seasons, making 393 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions, 17 pass breakups and nine forced fumbles.

The Cowboys’ linebacker corps has Leighton Vander Esch (neck), Luke Gifford (fractured forearm), Joe Thomas (knee) and Sean Lee (pectoral, thigh) battling injuries.

UPDATE 4:57 P.M.: The Cowboys announced Smith’s signing and made room for his arrival by placing Gifford on injured reserve.