Cowboys re-sign LS Trent Sieg

The Cowboys did not agree to terms on a contract with any players after the NFL's negotiating window opened on Monday, but they are now on the board.

According to multiple reports, they have reached agreement on a new contract with long snapper Trent Sieg.

Sieg joined the Cowboys last year after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Raiders. He appeared in every game for the Cowboys and was credited with a pair of tackles. Sieg also recorded five tackles during his time with the Raiders.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey and punter Bryan Anger are also set to return in Dallas, so the kicking operation will remain the same. Whether they will be adding other players to shift the look of other areas of the team remains up in the air with the new league year set to get underway on Wednesday.