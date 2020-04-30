Cowboys sign LS Joe Fortunato, cut Chris Covington and D.J. White

Cornerback Daryl Worley isn’t the only new member of the Cowboys roster.

The Cowboys made Worley’s signing official on Thursday and they also announced the signing of long snapper Joe Fortunato. They waived linebacker Chris Covington and defensive back D.J. White to make space.

Fortunato played college football at Delaware and spent some time with the Colts in 2017. He’ll join longtime long snapper L.P. Ladouceur on the 90-man roster.

Covington was a 2018 sixth-round pick who appeared in eight games over the last two seasons. He had three tackles in those appearances.

White joined the Cowboys practice squad last year. He was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Chiefs and has 13 tackles in 13 career games with Kansas City, Indianapolis and Atlanta.

