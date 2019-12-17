Cowboys sign LB Malcolm Smith

Via multiple reports, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract with free-agent linebacker Malcolm Smith.

Dallas signed the 30-year-old after a workout earlier Tuesday. Smith was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing two games there this season. He began training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

The MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII while with the Seattle Seahawks, Smith has a previous relationship with Cowboys’ passing game coordinator Kris Richard; Richard was a Seahawks’ defensive coach for that Super Bowl win.

Smith also joins former teammate Michael Bennett, whom the Cowboys acquired in October in a trade with New England.

Injuries have left Dallas depleted at linebacker: Luke Gifford broke his arm against the Rams, and Joe Thomas, Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch are also dealing with injuries.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith signed with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

