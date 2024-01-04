Cowboys sign LB Damien Wilson to practice squad

The Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Damien Wilson, the team announced. He has agreed to spot on Dallas' practice squad.

The Cowboys also agreed to terms with receiver Racey McMath and running back SaRodorick Thompson for practice squad spots.

Offensive lineman La'el Collins could re-join the Cowboys on their practice report, but despite reports that a deal was done, Collins continues to weigh offers.

Wilson entered the NFL as fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, and he spent his first four seasons in Dallas before two seasons in Kansas City, one in Jacksonville and one in Carolina.

The Panthers cut Wilson on March 10, and he had remained a free agent since.

He served a four-game suspension earlier this season for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.

Wilson's last game appearance was Week 18 of the 2022 season with the Panthers.