Cowboys re-sign key duo Feldt and Wright

North Queensland Cowboys have re-signed Kyle Feldt and Shane Wright, the NRL side announced on Wednesday.

Cowboys star and Premiership-winning winger Feldt has signed a four-year contract extension until the end of the 2024 season.

Feldt – a member of North Queensland's 2015 NRL Grand Final and 2016 World Club Challenge-winning teams – has made 117 appearances since debuting in 2013.

The 28-year-old, who has managed two tries in three games this season, is also sixth on the Cowboys' all-time try-scorers list with 75.

"Our club was set up for players like Kyle Feldt," Cowboys director of football Peter Parr said.

"He was born and raised in Townsville, came through our junior system, was part of our under-20s program and has gone on to forge a great career in the NRL.

"Now with a new four-year deal it all but ensures he will play his whole career with the Cowboys, which is wonderful for him and wonderful for the club."

Cowboys second-rower Wright, meanwhile, has signed a one-year extension, running through the end of the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old arrived from the Gold Coast Titans in 2017 and Parr said: "There is no doubt his best football is in front of him, he's learnt what it takes to cut it at NRL level and he's a player we have some very high expectations for over the next couple of seasons."