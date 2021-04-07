Cowboys sign Jeremy Sprinkle

Michael David Smith
Veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle is heading to Dallas.

The Cowboys announced that they are signing Sprinkle today.

Sprinkle has played in all 16 games each of the last three years in Washington, and started most of them. In Dallas he’ll join tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz.

The 26-year-old Sprinkle was originally a fifth-round draft pick out of Arkansas in 2017. He has 34 catches for 301 yards in his NFL career.

Cowboys sign Jeremy Sprinkle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

