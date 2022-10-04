The Cowboys have promoted quarterback Will Grier to the active roster the last three weeks on a temporary basis, but they need to make another roster move to have him available as Cooper Rush‘s backup this week.

According to multiple reports, Grier will be signed to the active roster. Players on the practice squad are allowed to move up to the active roster and revert to the practice squad three times without going through waivers or being released.

Grier is needed because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Dak Prescott‘s thumb is not yet ready to grip the football well enough for him to play a game.

The Cowboys will likely open a roster spot for Greer by placing long snapper Jake McQuaide on injured reserve. According to multiple reports, they are signing Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad on Tuesday with plans to pick one of them to snap later in the week.

Cowboys will sign Will Grier to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk