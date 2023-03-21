Cowboys sign free agent OL Chuma Edoga

The Cowboys liked what they saw from at least one of their three free agent visits on Monday, officially signing offensive lineman Chuma Edoga to a contract on Tuesday.

The signing marks the first free agent acquisition made by the team this offseason. Terms of the deal were not immediately known, though ESPN’s Todd Archer reports it was a one-year deal.

Edoga was a third-round draft pick by the Jets in 2019 out of USC. He played in just 24 games over three seasons in New York before being claimed off waivers just prior to the 2022 season by Atlanta. He made just two game appearances for the Falcons.

With just 810 snaps to show for a four-year career, the 6-foot-3-inch, 308-pounder is still something of a raw prospect that could be molded into what the Cowboys need him to be by new offensive line coach Mike Solari.

Edoga has played both left and right tackle as well as guard and could provide a measure of versatility for a front five in Dallas that has required plenty of in-season shuffling in recent years.

The Cowboys reportedly had interest in Edoga last year when Tyron Smith went down with an injury before the regular season.

Guard Connor McGovern departed the team early in free agency, signing a deal with Buffalo.

More 2023 free agency!

RB Rico Dowdle returning to Cowboys in 2023 TE Dalton Schultz signs 1-year deal with Texans Cowboys LS Jake McQuaide signs with Detroit

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire