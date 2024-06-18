Cowboys sign former Raiders 1st-round pick after UFL stint

The Cowboys completed a second signing on Tuesday, adding another UFL player to its ranks with a little over a month to go before training camp.

Cornerback Gareon Conley has come to terms with the team, as first reported by Patrik Walker of dallascowboys.com. News of his signing comes just hours after linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. inked a deal with the club.

Conley was a first-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2017. The former Ohio State Buckeye, who had won a college national championship as a redshirt freshman, played 23 games for the silver and black, making 20 starts and logging four interceptions over three seasons. Houston traded for him midway through the 2019 season, but Conley played just eight games with the Texans and then spent most of 2020 on injured reserve after a serious ankle injury.

He logged two interceptions this spring for the UFL’s DC Defenders.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Conley was one of four UFL players- including Harvey- to work out for the Cowboys last week. He’ll join a talented- and somewhat crowded- cornerbacks group led by Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Jourdan Lewis.

Veteran special teams ace C.J. Goodwin, Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr., Josh Butler, UDFA Josh DeBerry, and fifth-round draft pick Caelen Carson will also be in the mix at the position when the team reconvenes in Oxnard, Calif.

The 28-year-old Conley comes in with some familiarity with at least one of his Cowboys coaches. His defensive coordinator with the Raiders in 2018 and 2019 was Paul Guenther; Guenther is now the Cowboys’ defensive run game coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire