Cowboys sign former Falcons RB Ito Smith to practice squad

The Cowboys continue to say they have to get their running game going. They maintain that two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott can battle through the knee injury that has bothered him for over two months. They keep hinting that Tony Pollard will get more touches.

And they just brought in someone who could be seen as something of an insurance policy.

The team has signed veteran running back Ito Smith to the practice squad. Smith was a fourth-round draft pick in 2018 by the Falcons, whose head coach at the time was Dan Quinn, now defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. In 35 games with Atlanta, Smith amassed 689 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries. He also added 55 receptions for 314 yards.

Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced. Smith spent the past three seasons with DC Dan Quinn in Atlanta, totaling 175 carries for 689 yards and six touchdowns. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 8, 2021

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Southern Mississippi product was waived by the team in April; he’s had week-long stints this season with Arizona and Minnesota.

Whether Smith’s addition has any bearing on Elliott’s status or Pollard’s usage remains to be seen. The Cowboys still have Corey Clement on the active roster, and Hard Knocks favorite JaQuan Hardy already on the practice squad.

But a veteran like Smith may give Dallas some options- or at least some measure of peace of mind- as they enter a critical five-game stretch that will decide the division.

