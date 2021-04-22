Cowboys re-sign DT Antwaun Woods ahead of draft

Matthew Lenix
·2 min read
The Dallas Cowboys were atrocious against the run in 2020, with only the Houston Texans being worse. They’ve made some moves to remedy that by signing Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban to add depth to the interior of their defensive line, and Tarell Basham on the edge.

Pretty solid additions there but the Cowboys looked to a familiar face to help their run defense in 2021 on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has re-signed with the Cowboys, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Cowboys used the right of first refusal tender on Woods last month. What this means is if a player’s original team declines to match an offer sheet, then there is no draft pick compensation. In June of 2020, he signed an exclusive rights tender. That applies to players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Woods has been with the Cowboys since 2018 after signing a two-year deal for $1.05 million. His first season was his best at he registered 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He’s accumulated 23 tackles in each of the last two seasons and logged another sack.

He may not bring down the quarterback a lot but he’s a solid run stuffer and should resume his role as the Cowboys starting 1-technique with Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill rotating at the 3-technique.

Woods tweeted his disappointment in his salary last month in relation to the guys behind him on the depth chart. Now, he has an opportunity to secure a lucrative payday.

