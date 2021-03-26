Cowboys sign S Damontae Kazee

The Cowboys have landed another safety, signing Damontae Kazee to a one-year deal. Kazee missed 12 games last season with a torn Achilles but has 10 interceptions in 34 career starts. He joins Jayron Kearse and Keanu Neal as the Cowboys' recent free-agent signings at safety

