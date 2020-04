The Cowboys have added some secondary depth.

The team announced the addition of cornerback Saivion Smith.

Smith went to camp with the Jaguars last summer, but was released in final cuts.

He started at LSU, but went through a junior college before transferring to Alabama, where he was a starter in 2018, and left school early for the draft. He was not drafted.

