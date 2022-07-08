Cowboys sign Christian Sam, place Devante Bond on IR

The Cowboys officially signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Friday. They also announced the signing of linebacker Christian Sam.

The Cowboys had an open spot for Hajrullahu. They placed linebacker Devante Bond on injured reserve with a knee injury to make room for Sam.

Sam most recently played for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL. He is a native of Allen, Texas, which is a few miles the team’s training facility in Frisco.

The Patriots drafted Sam in the sixth round in 2018. He was on injured reserve during their Super Bowl season, and he has yet to play a regular-season game.

Hajrullahu was signed to compete with rookie free agent Jonathan Garibay for the kicker job after the Cowboys released Greg Zuerlein this offseason.

The Cowboys also announced they worked out a group of free agents that included linebacker Malik Jefferson. Jefferson was a third-round pick out of Texas in 2018 and played for the Colts last season.

