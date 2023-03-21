Cowboys to sign Chiefs free agent RB Ronald Jones

After a successful visit with the Dallas Cowboys at The Star on Monday, Kansas City Chiefs free agent RB Ronald Jones has found a new home. According to ESPN NFL Nationa Reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys have struck a deal with Jones in free agency.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and again with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Jones comes to Dallas after serving as the No. 4 running back in Kansas City this past season. He appeared in just six games for the Chiefs in 2022, with just 17 attempts for 70 yards and one touchdown.

The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with RB Ronald Jones, who visited The Star Monday, per source. Jones spent last year with KC after a four-year run with Tampa Bay. His best year was in 2020: 192 carries, 978 yards, 7 TDs. He played in only six games last year with Chiefs. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 21, 2023

The 25-year-old has fresh legs after that limited role in Kansas City. In each of the three seasons prior with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones had 100 or more touches.

This is also a bit of a homecoming for Jones. While he played collegiately at USC in California, Jones played high school football in McKinney, Texas at McKinney North where he earned the nickname “The Texas Tesla” for his penchant for electric plays.

It’s unclear how long this deal is for and whether the contract will initially qualify him as a compensable free agent, but Chiefs fans should hope for Jones to stick in Dallas. If he plays a lot of snaps, he could eventually qualify the team for a compensatory draft pick in 2024.

More Free Agency!

Chiefs to re-sign free agent DT Derrick Nnadi Could Chiefs take a flier on veteran NFL offensive lineman D.J. Fluker? 24 former Chiefs players who are still free agents

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire