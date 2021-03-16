The Cowboys are keeping one of their top special teams players.

C.J. Goodwin, a cornerback who played a team-high 70 percent of the special teams snaps last season, has re-signed to a two-year deal with the Cowboys, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.

Goodwin doesn’t play much on defense, but the Cowboys appreciate his value on special teams and think he earns his roster spot even if special teams plays are all he’s there for.

The 31-year-old Goodwin had bounced around the league from the Steelers to the Falcons to the Cardinals to the Giants to the 49ers to the Bengals before spending the last three seasons with the Cowboys.

Cowboys re-sign C.J. Goodwin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk