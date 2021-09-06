Cowboys re-sign Bryan Anger

The Cowboys cut punter Bryan Anger as they made roster moves around the cutdown to 53 players, but they never added another punter and have now formally returned Anger to the fold.

Dallas was able to use one of the two roster spots that opened up on Monday to find space for Anger. Right guard Zack Martin and offensive lineman Brandon Knight were both played on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Offensive lineman Connor Williams was activated from the same list to keep the team at 53 players.

Anger initially signed with the Cowboys in April. He spent the last two seasons with the Texans and has also played for the Buccaneers and Jaguars.

