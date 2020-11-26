Cowboys sign Adam Redmond, elevate two CBs ahead Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys made a few roster maneuvers ahead of Thursday’s crucial Thanksgiving showdown with the Washington Football Team. The club had to address their continued issues with depth along the offensive line and in the secondary. Using the league’s roster rules to their fullest, they have a bit more solid footing going into the game on a short week.

After being elevated from the practice squad the previous two games, the Cowboys signed Center Adam Redmond to the 53-man roster. With Tyler Biadasz hitting IR last week, Redmond will continue to backup Joe Looney.

Every week each team can promote two practice squad players the day before that club’s game starts, and Dallas used both of these two extra roster spots this week to add depth to the defensive backfield, as CB Anthony Brown is not expected to suit up at this point, even though Brown is listed as questionable.

Cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson were both elevated to the active roster on Wednesday.

Burton saw 13 special teams snaps in his lone call up this season during Dallas’ Week 3 loss to Seattle. Robinson, a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2016, played his first snaps of the year in the Cowboys recent win over Minnesota.

Linebacker Luke Gifford was officially placed on the Reserve/Suspended list on Tuesday after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The loss of Gifford cleared the roster space that was used to sign Redmond.

