Cowboys sign 7 of 8 draft picks, including Tyler Guyton, ahead of rookie mini camp

The Dallas Cowboys took care of a little business before beginning a two-day mini camp on Friday.

The team signed seven of it’s eight draft picks picks to rookie contracts, led by first-rounder Tyler Guyton, who got a four-year, $13.2 million deal, including a $6.4 million signing bonus to be the starter at left tackle.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, picked in the second round, is the only draft pick who has yet to sign his rookie deal.

The others under contract are center Cooper Beebe (third round), linebacker Marist Liufau (third round), cornerback Caelen Carson (fifth round), receiver Ryan Flournoy (sixth round), guard Nathan Thomas (seventh round) and defensive tackle Justin Rogers (seventh round).

The draft picks will join a group of undrafted free agents and some try out candidates for the two-day mini camp that will serve more like a rookie orientation.

The practices on Friday and Saturday will be short and be more jog-through in nature as the Cowboys will teach the rookies the team’s schedule and how they go about practices before integrating them with the veterans next week.