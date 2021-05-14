Cowboys sign 4 draft picks to rookie contracts day before minicamp

Todd Brock
·1 min read
The Cowboys made it official with four of their 2021 draft picks just a day ahead of the kickoff of rookie minicamp.

Wide receiver Simi Fehoko, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, cornerback Israel Mukuamu, and guard Matt Farniok each signed a four-year contract with the club on Thursday. Minicamp was set to begin the next morning at The Star in Frisco.

Those players represent the Cowboys’ final four selections of this year’s draft class; they were taken in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. The team’s other seven draft picks still have an opportunity to sign a deal before the start of Friday’s practice, but rookies are permitted to take part in camp sessions even without a contract.

They will be joined by this year’s crop of undrafted free agents, tryout invitees, and first-year veterans who spent last season on the practice squad. The team expects 31 players in all to participate in minicamp, which goes through Sunday.

Predicting Cowboys 2021 record, can Dallas reach double-digit wins?

