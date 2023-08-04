Cowboys showing safer pass attack doesn’t mean conservative

When the 2022 season concluded, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy didn’t hide the fact he hated the number of turnovers the offense committed throughout the campaign. For as deadly as the Cowboys offense was to opponents, it’s propensity to throw interceptions made it slightly dangerous to its own well-being as well.

Under Dak Prescott, the Dallas passing offense was robust, ranking in the top-10 in EPA/play (0.154) and in the top-5 in success rate (52.5%). Unfortunately, they also led the NFL in interceptions with Prescott at the helm, enduring 15 self-inflicted wounds in just 12 games.

The exact value of an interception obviously depends on the timing and circumstance of the specific play, but generally speaking, an interception is estimated to be worth -4.34 in EPA. This enormous figure explains why teams with a positive turnover differential win 78 percent of their games.

It’s an issue McCarthy set out to change in 2023 and an influential factor in the identity of the offense going forward.

Who’s to blame?

The onus for fixing the Cowboys’ interception problem doesn’t solely fall on Prescott. While his interception worthy throw rate of 3.8 percent (PFF stat) is a career high, it’s still within reasonable levels for a high-end signal caller.

Prescott’s inflated interception numbers where a combination of risky throws, poor receiver execution and miscommunication.

Based on comments made from CeeDee Lamb, communication has been a clear focus in training camp for the Cowboys passing offense.

“We’ve been working on communications since San Fran,” Lamb said. “Being on the same page is probably the most important thing in the NFL because everybody’s good, everybody’s talented, everybody makes plays. The only edge you can have is being on the same page and having that crazy timing. Timing beats anything.”

Simplifying routes

McCarthy has historically preferred to keep things simple for his WRs. Route options aren’t natural for a WCO (west coast offense), so he’s had to adjust his methods in Dallas.

It stands to reason, the more reads and route options, the more likely the QB throws one way while the WR runs a different way.

Multiple interceptions in 2022 came when the passer saw one thing and the pass-catcher saw another.

Pre-snap communication and simplified post-snap actions can reduce those preventable mistakes and keep the offense humming.

“You’ve got to make it simple for the players, because when you play fast, you get the most out of everybody,” Lamb said of the McCarthy offense. “They make it simpler, but you get more options off the simple plays. If one play is this and you don’t like it, then you go to this. It’s that simple…It’s easy to catch on. It’s not anything complex.”

Safe does not equal conservative

It’s natural to think an offense focused on minimizing turnovers is going to be conservative in nature but the Cowboys offense in 2023 looks quite the contrary.

The Cowboys’ passing attack will focus on creating run after the catch scenarios and seizing high-reward/low-risk opportunities. Yes, that involves shots downfield.

With the revamped WR corps, the offense is going to look for the big plays downfield at a high rate. Lamb discussed Prescott on Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan and offered a word of warning to NFL defenses:

“He’s very aggressive and the way – he wants to win,” Lamb said of Prescott. “That’s everybody and he’s looking for the deep ball now. This is a warning to everybody: If you’re gonna back up, good luck.”

Training camp has shown frequent deep shots to a variety of targets downfield. The Cowboys offense may be trying to reduce the number of interceptions it throws in 2023 but that doesn’t mean they’re going to dink and dunk their way through a conservative game plan.

All indications are this offense will throw deeper more often in 2023.

