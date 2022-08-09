Cowboys set to sign Brett Maher, cut Jonathan Garibay

The Cowboys were unhappy with the kickers that they brought to training camp this summer, so they’ve decided to reach into their past to bring a new competitor into the mix.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are set to sign Brett Maher after a Tuesday workout. Undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay will be waived to make room for Maher, which leaves Lirim Hajrullahu as Maher’s rival for the kicking job.

Maher had a summer stint with the Cowboys in 2013 before returning to kick in 29 games over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He was 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 on extra points before being released late in the 2019 season. He was 16-of-18 on field goals and 10-of-12 on extra points in eight games for the Saints last season.

Garibay had a memorable highlight at Texas Tech last season when he won a game with a 62-yard field goal, but his continued misses in training camp practices sealed his fate with the Cowboys.

