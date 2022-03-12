Cowboys sending Amari Cooper to Browns for draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The NFC East champs are in the process of dealing their third-leading receiver by receptions in 2021 to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks it was reported on Saturday.

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021. He was behind CeeDee Lamb (79) and Dalton Schultz (78) in receptions.

Cooper spent three-plus years with the Cowboys after coming over from the Oakland Raiders. In his time with Dallas, Cooper made 225 receptions good for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Browns let go of Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2021 season and the situation with Jarvis Landry is uncertain, so adding Cooper is a big plus.