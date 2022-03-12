Cowboys sending Amari Cooper to Browns for draft picks

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The NFC East champs are in the process of dealing their third-leading receiver by receptions in 2021 to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks it was reported on Saturday.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021. He was behind CeeDee Lamb (79) and Dalton Schultz (78) in receptions.

Cooper spent three-plus years with the Cowboys after coming over from the Oakland Raiders. In his time with Dallas, Cooper made 225 receptions good for 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Browns let go of Odell Beckham Jr. in the 2021 season and the situation with Jarvis Landry is uncertain, so adding Cooper is a big plus.

