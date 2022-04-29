Cowboys select Tulsa OT Tyler Smith in NFL draft to fortify offensive line

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys knew their offensive line was a liability last season.

Then two starters left in free agency, the situation only more dire.

So with the 24th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

The Cowboys insisted no position was a “must” to address via the draft, but they entered the weekend with a clear question at left guard. Four-year starter Connor Williams, whom the Cowboys let walk after a penalty-ridden season, signed with the Dolphins in free agency. The Cowboys also allowed right tackle La’el Collins to become a cap casualty, albeit confident that 2020 undrafted free agent Terence Steele had developed enough to anchor the position. Smith could compete immediately for the starting left guard spot, with potential to eventually replacing 32-year-old left tackle Tyron Smith. Smith has been named to eight Pro Bowls since the Cowboys spent the ninth overall pick of the 2011 draft on him. But he’s also battled injuries that have limited his availability the last six seasons, Smith missing 19 games across the last two years.

With 17 games now on the NFL regular-season slate, the Cowboys appreciate versatility along their line.

“Position flex is important,” head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. “Position flex is something that’s held a lot of value and looked upon as a big part of the grading and how they fit.”

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: Updates, analysis on every pick in the first round

Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith (OL48) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Perhaps first on Tyler Smith’s pro to-do list: clean up penalties. He drew 16 penalties with Tulsa in 2021, including 12 holding calls. Williams’ penalty woes contributed to the Cowboys letting him walk in free agency.

Smith, who played 25 games with 23 starts at Tulsa, attributed his enforcer mentality to defensive line experience through sophomore year of high school.

“That attacking style, that attacking mentality, that relentless pursuit,” Smith said at the NFL scouting combine. “I’m just trying to keep everything refined and tight right now.”

Story continues

Smith added that he sees himself as a tackle but is “for sure willing to move wherever I need to go to mesh with the organization…I’m always open to that challenge.”

The Cowboys also need help at receiver after trading four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Pass rusher and tight end are expected to be addressed in their remaining eight selections as well. The Cowboys return to the clock with the 56th overall pick.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday there’s “probably less risk-taking” in him than he used to tolerate.

“We need those players to play immediately,” Jones said. “Maybe a little more conservative about (drafting) players on the come that have some developing to do, need to get some strength – because I feel like we need to use them now.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Cowboys select Tyler Smith in NFL draft to fortify O-line