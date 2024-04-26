Cowboys select Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton with No. 29 pick in 2024 NFL draft

What felt like the longest offseason in recent memory has finally reached the tipping point for the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL draft is always the crown jewel of the Cowboys’ acquisition plans, but even moreso in 2024 as the team refused to use mid-tier free agency to plug holes. Now, the team finally had a chance to do what they do best, draft amateur talent.

With the No. 24 courtesy of their 12-5 record and upset wild-card round loss, the Cowboys traded back, adding an extra third-round pick to their cache. They moved back to No. 29 in a swap with the Detroit Lions and with their new pick, they select Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

The Cowboys take Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton at 29. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire