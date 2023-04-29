Cowboys select LB DeMarvion Overshown with No. 90 pick

In the third round, with the 90th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker DeMarvion Overshown from the University of Texas. With the defense short at LB, Overshown can step in and compete for snaps, while contributing on special teams right away.

Overshown was a First-Team All-Big 12 player in his senior season and can do a little bit of everything. He was all over the field for Texas’ defense in 2022, ranking second on the team in tackles with 96, had 10 tfl, five passes defensed and four sacks.

The Cowboys only have two true starting caliber LBs currently on the roster in Leighton Vander Esch and last year’s fifth round pick Damone Clark, so Overshown will be able to earn his way into playing time. After losing LB Luke Gifford in free agency, Dallas filled his role with Overshown, who will battle Jabril Cox for the third LB spot. Overshown will also be expected to play a valuable role on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire