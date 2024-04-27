Advertisement

Cowboys select intriguing OT Nathan Thomas with pick No. 233

K.D. Drummond
·1 min read

The Dallas Cowboys have not messed around when it came to augmenting their offensive line in the 2024 NFL draft. Starting with the No. 24 pick, the Cowboys traded back to No. 29 to pick up an extra third-round pick. They used both on the trenches, first selecting Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton and then grabbing Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe.

They then waited until the seventh round to revisit, but grabbed an intriguing prospect from Louisiana-Lafayette, Nathan Thomas.

NFL.com’s Lance Zeirlein had Thomas listed as a fourth-round prospect.

Thomas joins a crowded depth chart behind Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele. The team has grabbed a project tackle in each of the last four drafts, starting with Josh Ball and then they added Matt Waletzko in 2022 and Asim Richards in 2023.

