Cowboys select intriguing OT Nathan Thomas with pick No. 233

The Dallas Cowboys have not messed around when it came to augmenting their offensive line in the 2024 NFL draft. Starting with the No. 24 pick, the Cowboys traded back to No. 29 to pick up an extra third-round pick. They used both on the trenches, first selecting Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton and then grabbing Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe.

They then waited until the seventh round to revisit, but grabbed an intriguing prospect from Louisiana-Lafayette, Nathan Thomas.

Nathan Thomas was drafted in round 7 pick 233 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 7.49 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 346 out of 1377 OT from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/6yM7Oka68p pic.twitter.com/ECYJovsQnU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

NFL.com’s Lance Zeirlein had Thomas listed as a fourth-round prospect.

Thomas joins a crowded depth chart behind Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele. The team has grabbed a project tackle in each of the last four drafts, starting with Josh Ball and then they added Matt Waletzko in 2022 and Asim Richards in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire