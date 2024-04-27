Cowboys select Caelen Carson with No. 174 pick in 2024 draft

After a wait of almost 100 selections, the Dallas Cowboys finally arrived back on the clock. Through the first two days the club addressed the offensive line twice and the defensive front seven twice. Now in the fifth round, they addressed Al Harris’ secondary.

With the No. 174 pick, the Cowboys selected Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson. Carson checks in at just under 6-feet tall and just under 200 pounds. He’s primarily been a zone corner in his career, which would seem to run counter to the way Mike Zimmer does things, but he joins an already loaded position.

Dallas has two All-Pro corners already in DaRon Bland and the returning-from-ACL-injury Trevon Diggs. Jourdan Lewis is returning to man the slot, but there wasn’t much behind those three. Carson will compete with 2023 Day 3 pick Eric Scott, as well as some other depth players come training camp.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire