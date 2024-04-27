Cowboys select athletic flyer, WR Ryan Flournoy at No. 216

The Dallas Cowboys went through the first two days of the 2024 NFL draft without attacking the boundary. Now, on Day 3, they’ve gone back-to-back sideline positions. After selecting Caelen Carson of Wake Forest to help the cornerback room in Round 5, their Round 6 pick returns the draft to the offense.

Southeast Missouri State’s Ryan Flournoy is the selection to add to a wide receiver room, and he brings a ton of athleticism as a late-round flyer. Standing at 6-foot even and weighing 202 pounds, Flournoy wowed at the scouting combine, with extreme explosiveness out of his lower half.

Ryan Flournoy was drafted in round 6 pick 216 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.89 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 38 out of 3402 WR from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/wLWr8qEs74 pic.twitter.com/IUruzTPkO8 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

