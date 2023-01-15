Cowboys’ secondary, not pass rush, key to sacking Tom Brady

Pressure the quarterback and good things will happen. It’s a tried and true defensive strategy employed since the dawn of the forward pass. And it’s a strategy Dan Quinn takes to heart as the general of the Dallas Cowboys defense. As Dallas prepares to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in their wild-card matchup on Monday, it’s a strategy that’s easier said than done.

The reason Tom Brady is here today, playing his 23rd NFL season at the ripe age of 45, is because he knows how to survive. Brady knows pressure leads to mistakes and injuries, both of which can end seasons. He’s made a career of avoiding it. Not through game-breaking athleticism and escapability, but by way of quick release and limited exposure in the pocket.

Brady is known for getting the ball out quickly and accurately and this season is certainly no different. Per PFR, his average time in the pocket currently sits at 2.2 seconds. Among starting quarterbacks, that ties him for the lowest in the league.

Keep in mind, ESPN measures pass block win-rate on a 2.5 second baseline because most offensive lines should be able to sustain blocks for at least 2.5 seconds (only two teams are outside of 50% success rate in PBWR). Brady’s getting the ball out with time to spare.

By this logic, the Cowboys pass-rush could be absolutely dominant at the snap, winning battle after battle, and still walk away with a blank on the stat sheet.

If the ball is out faster than the defense can get home, it’s not a pass rush issue, it’s become a coverage issue.

The symbiotic relationship of pass-rush and coverage

Not long ago, Eric Eager and George Chahrouri conducted a study to see what aspect of defense was more indicative of success: pass rush or coverage? They concluded, by the numbers, coverage was more predictive of success than pass rush and even used Tom Brady as an example:

In a playoff matchup against the Chargers, New England found it impossible to block Joey Bosa. Bosa routinely ran, nearly unimpeded, to the quarterback only to find the ball was out before he got there. It didn’t matter how poorly the offensive line was playing in front of him, Brady was getting the ball out before the pass rush had a chance to reach him.

Without decent coverage, there’s nothing stopping Brady from getting the ball quickly and rendering the pass rush completely ineffective.

Can the Cowboys secondary elevate?

The Cowboys secondary has been a main topic of conversation in recent weeks. Dallas has struggled to find an adequate replacement for the injured Anthony Brown and have been throwing just about every option they can think of against the wall in hope something will stick.

In a single-point failure system like coverage, all it takes is one weak link to make the entire unit fail. And as resources get pulled to assist the weak link, other weakness inevitably immerge. It’s a recipe for disaster.

With a win-rate of just 55 percent, the Bucs offensive line ranks 25 in ESPN’s pass-block win-rate hierarchy. Yet, Tom Brady has only been sacked 22 times this season because he recognizes when he has to get the ball out quickly.

22 sacks is the lowest sack total amongst 16-game starters this season and it’s clearly not because Tom Brady’s offensive line has been dominant.

A win off the edge usually takes over 2 seconds. A win with a stunt/game often takes 2.4 seconds. Tom Brady is releasing the ball in 2.2 seconds. If the Cowboys coverage can buy an extra quarter-second, it would do wonders for the effectiveness of the pass-rush

For the pass-rush to work, the Dallas secondary has to force Tom Brady to hold the ball a fraction of a second longer.

