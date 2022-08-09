Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. taking personal leave, will miss Denver trip

As the Cowboys prepare to head to Denver for a joint practice and preseason contest with the Broncos, word comes down from the organization that they’ll be without one of their coaches.

Joe Whitt Jr., the team’s secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is “addressing a private health matter,” as per the Cowboys in a Tuesday statement. “He has been absent from practice but he has been participating in meetings with coaches and players,” the official statement continued.

He will not make the trip to Denver.

Whitt is in his second year on the job in Dallas, having moved from Atlanta, where he served in the same capacity for Dan Quinn in 2020. He’s a veteran assistant coach who has previously spent time with the Falcons, Packers, and Browns in a long coaching career.

Mike McCarthy on his Cowboys def. pass game coordinator: “Joe Whitt is coordinator-ready. That’s not an if. It’s just a when. …Excellent, excellent football coach, teacher. I love the way he not only coaches in the classroom, but Joe is really good on his feet and on field.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 6, 2022

Whitt interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with several teams this past offseason and is thought to be a rising star in the league’s coaching ranks.

