Cowboys’ secondary coach Joe Whitt to interview for Colts DC job

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have been pursued by a plethora of teams since Dallas had their season ended. Quinn is staying with the Cowboys and Moore will likely do the same as he’s unlikely to get a head coaching job. They aren’t the only ones though, as secondary coach Joe Whitt is also hearing his phone ring quite a bit.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens requested interviews with Whitt for their defensive coordinator gigs last week, and the Seattle Seahawks inquired about him a week earlier. On Tuesday, another team entered the fold as the Indianapolis Colts interviewed Whitt for their defensive coordinator position, vacated by former Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus.

The Colts will interview on Monday and Tuesday for DC: – Gus Bradley, defensive coordinator, Raiders

– Joe Whitt, Jr., secondary coach, Cowboys

– Kris Richard, DBs coach, Saints — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 31, 2022

Whitt was hired last January to not only be the Cowboys’ secondary coach but also to the passing game coordinator. He worked in the past with head coach Mike McCarthy during his time with the Green Bay Packers and the aforementioned Quinn when he was the head coach with the Atlanta Falcons.

Along with defensive backs coach Al Harris, and under the guidance of Quinn, Whitt helped turn around a Cowboys defense that was the worst in franchise history in 2020. This season, the Cowboys led the NFL with 34 turnovers and 26 of them were interceptions which were also tops in the league.

This has led to several other teams, as mentioned earlier, wanting Whitt’s services. He told the Dallas media back in October that he wouldn’t let the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator in the future slip through his fingers.

“I’ve had coordinator interviews. I interviewed here,” Whitt said. “I’m ready to call the plays, and I think a lot of people know that. But my dad always told me this: you do the best job with the job that you have, and your next opportunity will come. So I’m not worried about it. When that time comes, I’m ready.”

That very well could happen for Whitt with the Colts who are looking to replace Eberflus who accepted to head coaching job with the Chicago Bears last week after spending the last four seasons as their defensive coordinator.

