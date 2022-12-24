The Cowboys are on the scoreboard.

After spotting the Eagles 10 points in the first 5:42, the Cowboys went 75 yards in 14 plays. Ezekiel Elliott ran it in from the 1-yard line.

It cut the Eagles’ lead to 10-7.

Elliott has scored a touchdown in eight consecutive games, three games back of Emmitt Smith’s team record of 11 in a row.

Dak Prescott threw a pick-six on the team’s first possession, with Josh Sweat running it in from 42 yards. But Prescott now is 7-of-8 for 54 yards.

He also has run for 23 yards on two carries.

The Cowboys have 98 yards.

Cowboys get on scoreboard with Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown run originally appeared on Pro Football Talk