Cowboys score with less than a minute left to overcome late INT in their own red zone, escape woeful Texans

ARLINGTON, Texas — If NFL fans were looking for an ugly win on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to deliver.

The Cowboys, whom Vegas projected as 17.5-point favorites per BetMGM, trailed the Houston Texas for more than 29 of the 30 minutes after halftime. Then, after a turnover-laden day, quarterback Dak Prescott directed a clinical 11-play, 98-yard drive to set up running back Ezekiel Elliott’s 2-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left and escape with a 27-23 victory.

It’s fair to ask where that rhythmic Cowboys offense was for almost the entirety of Sunday’s near-debacle. But what’s undisputable: They earned their 10th win of the season, keeping their slim NFC East title hopes alive.

With the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New York Giants, Dallas needed this win more than the Texans’ one-win resume indicated.

The game-winning drive showcased what Dallas is capable of: Prescott found a diving receiver Noah Brown near the right sideline, and a traffic-squeezed tight end Dalton Schultz for up the middle of the field, for 18 yards a pop on consecutive throws. Receiver CeeDee Lamb contributed on the drive. Prescott twice used his legs, including to gain 6 yards on third-and-1. And Elliott scored, the array of Cowboys’ weapons on display.

Dak Prescott (4), Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys mounted an impressive 98-yard drive late to avoid embarrassment against the Houston Texans. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

But lest a fan just tuned in for that drive, let’s be clear: Dallas, and particularly its offense, did not resemble that well-oiled machine vs. Houston. Even as the Texans rested their top cornerback and top two receivers, they were more effective most of the day. The Cowboys would probably describe their play as sloppy.

Because in the first quarter, Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin muffed a fair catch on a punt to gift the Texans a short field. Six plays later, Houston’s talented rookie running back Dameon Pierce burst up the middle for the score.

In the second quarter, an erratic day for the Cowboys’ passing game was on full display. Prescott’s pass bounced off the fingertips of Brown before landing in the hands of Texans cornerback Tremon Smith.

This time, Houston receiver Amari Rodgers — who had not scored prior in 27 career games prior when he was with the Green Bay Packers — caught a 28-yard touchdown from Jeff Driskel, the Texans’ apparent red zone quarterback on Sunday.

Two Cowboys turnovers, two touchdowns off the miscues for Houston, who took a 20-17 lead into the third quarter.

Dallas’ defense tried to turn the tables. Safety Donovan Wilson stripped Pierce as he slammed him to the ground, cornerback Trevon Diggs, Dallas’ one starting corner who has not suffered a season-ending injury, recovering the loose ball and returning it 17 yards.

The Cowboys' offense needed to advance 28 yards to retake the lead. They made it 27 before turning the ball over on downs. The Texans soon improved to 17 points off turnovers with a 54-yard field goal.

Only in the fourth quarter did the Cowboys' defense bail them out. Prescott, hit by a rusher on his right side, threw a costly interception that set up Houston with first-and-goal from the 4. Dallas’ defense mounted a goal-line stand, before the offense marched 98 yards in 2 minutes, 39 seconds.

The stakes the Cowboys nearly fumbled away were deceptively high. Dallas entered the day with an 18% chance at the division title, and thus a guaranteed home playoff game, per The New York Times’ NFL playoff simulator. A loss to the Texans paired with an Eagles victory would have dropped their odds to a mere 3%. Instead, they’re hanging on at 11%.

Dallas will have much to take away from this game, including how Houston’s defense managed to get hands on 11 Dak Prescott passes. The team would also be wise to revisit a message head coach Mike McCarthy emphasized in team meetings this week, via a video clip featuring mouse and cheese.

The message: Don’t eat the cheese.

In other words: Don’t get too high. Don’t assume you’ll win. Don’t assume the more talented team will always reach victory.

Sunday, the Cowboys edged out a win against a far less talented team. To reach the potential they believe they’re capable of, they’ll need far more.

This story will be updated.