Cowboys score two defensive touchdowns in dismantling Patriots 38-3

Cowboys fans left AT&T Stadium happy, and many left well before the clock hit zero. It was that big of a blowout that the Cowboys and their fans could rest easy.

Cooper Rush ended in victory formation for the Cowboys, who won easily 38-3.

The 35-point loss was the biggest of Bill Belichick's head coaching career.

The Cowboys moved to 3-1, rebounding from the upset loss to the Cardinals last week, while the Patriots fell to 1-3.

Dallas' three wins — over the Giants, Jets and Patriots — came by a cumulative 108-13.

The Cowboys were only 1-of-4 in the red zone, with their woes inside the opponents' 20 continuing, but it didn't matter. They still won handily.

The Cowboys scored two defensive touchdowns off Mac Jones turnovers, taking a 28-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch scored on an 11-yard scoop-and-score after Dante Fowler had a strip-sack of Jones, and cornerback DaRon Bland had a 54-yard interception return of a Jones pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Bland has moved outside to replace Trevon Diggs, who is out for the year with a torn ACL.

The Patriots had 253 yards, with Jones going 12-of-21 for 150 yards. Bailey Zappe replaced him in the third quarter.

Ezekiel Elliott had only six carries for 16 yards and two catches for 6 yards in his return.

The Cowboys gained 377 yards but should have had far more points. They settled for field goals of 23, 23 and 33 yards after stalling in the red zone.

In the first three games, the Cowboys had only six touchdowns in 15 red zone possessions. Only the Bucs, Titans and Texans had a worse success rate than the Cowboys’ 40 percent.

Dak Prescott went 28-of-34 for 261 yards and a touchdown.