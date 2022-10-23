The Lions received the second-half kickoff while holding the lead. Neither their possession nor their lead lasted much longer.

Jared Goff threw an interception on a deep pass intended for Josh Reynolds on the third play from scrimmage. It appeared there was a question about whether Trevon Diggs controlled the interception, but it never went to a full booth replay.

The Cowboys needed only seven plays to cover the 82 yards with Ezekiel Elliott hurdling DeShon Elliott for an 18-yard gain and Tony Pollard getting loose up the middle for 28. Dalton Schultz drew a defensive pass interference penalty on Jerry Jacobs to set up first-and-goal from the 1.

Elliott plowed up the middle for the score.

Pollard has seven carries for 55 yards and Elliott 10 carries for 48 yards.

Offensive lineman Matt Farniok was injured on the extra point, needing help to reach the training room.

Cowboys score first touchdown of the game to take 10-6 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk