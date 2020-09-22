The Cowboys played without left tackle Tyron Smith against the Falcons in Week Two, but team owner Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that it wasn’t absolutely necessary for Smith to sit out.

Smith is dealing with a neck injury that kept him from practicing on Thursday and Friday. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that the team was making “preparations for the future” when they opted to keep Smith on the bench for that matchup.

“It wasn’t impossible to have him out there last week,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “By design, we didn’t do it that way because we want to look to the long term.”

Jones didn’t say if that meant that Smith will be back for this week’s trip to Seattle or if the long view means that Smith may miss more time in the short term.

Cowboys sat Tyron Smith in Week Two as “preparations for the future” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk