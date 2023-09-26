Are Cowboys in same tier as Eagles, 49ers? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates are the Dallas Cowboys in same tier as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers following Dallas' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
"GMFB" debates are the Dallas Cowboys in same tier as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers following Dallas' loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
The Cowboys defense didn't look the same after losing one of its stars.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
A military veteran stood before the Cowboys. The decorations he earned in combat spoke loudly even as he spoke softly. “February 11, 2024,” became the mantra — the date of Super Bowl LVIII.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
"The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," the 33-year-old wrote in a journal entry he shared on social media.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
All four 0-3 teams are playing each other, and for the Bears, Broncos, Vikings and Panthers, their games could forecast Williams' future.
Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.
The Astros are now 1.5 games ahead of the Mariners for the final wild-card spot in the American League. They will play Game 2 of their three-game series on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every Sunday result from Week 3!
Baker Mayfield has looked solid through his first two games with the Bucs. The Eagles will provide his biggest challenge yet.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
No bobbleheads and no postseason meant nearly no fans for the Yankees on Monday.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.