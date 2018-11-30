Cowboys-Saints officially most-watched Thursday night game ever

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was downright giddy after Thursday’s victory over the Saints. So, too, were the television networks.

America’s Team still has big games against the Eagles and Colts remaining and will host a playoff game if it can hold onto the top spot in the NFC East.

The Cowboys guarantee big ratings.

Last night, an average audience of 22.2 million viewers across all platforms watched Dallas’ 13-10 victory over the Saints, making it the most-watched Thursday Night Football game ever, according to the NFL. That is up 39 percent from last season’s Dallas-Washington game on Thursday night in Week 13.

The Cowboys-Saints averaged a 12.6 household rating.

That comes a week after the Cowboys drew the most eyes for any game this season, an annual tradition. Their Thanksgiving Day game against Washington had a 12.5 rating and 30.5 million viewers.

Including viewership on streaming and Spanish-language platforms, the Cowboys-Washington game a week ago drew 30.8 million viewers.