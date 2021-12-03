Cowboys-Saints Inactives: Lawrence, Lamb, Cooper active as Cedric Wilson is out

Cowboys inactives: WR Cedrick Wilson, QB Will Grier, DE Azur Kamara. Wilson has an ankle sprain. It’s not a high-ankle issue so he could be back sooner rather than later. Reminder DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper are active. It’s Lawrence’s first game since the opener. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 2, 2021

Throughout the season, the Dallas Cowboys have battled through key injuries. The trend started with wide receiver Michael Gallup and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence going down after Week 1.

Gallup returned after a seven-game absence against the Falcons while Lawrence makes his long-awaited return against the Saints on Thursday night.

Fellow receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb were out in the loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving and this will be the first game since the season opener that the trio of Cooper, Lamb and Gallup will suit up together.

Alongside the returning weapons, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is out with an ankle injury after not practicing all week. Reserve receivers Noah Brown and Malik Turner will take over in his spot to spell the starters.

Quarterback Will Grier is inactive for another week while defensive end Azur Kamara rounds out the short list of three inactives for the Cowboys.

For possibly the first time in 2021, Dallas is the more healthy team with New Orleans missing a long list of big pieces.

Story continues

Star running back Alvin Kamara is out with a knee injury while starting tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are both out. Quarterback Taysom Hill returns for the Saints but without his best weapon and protection, setting up Lawrence to feast in his return.

Key defensive end Marcus Davenport is also out for New Orleans, who will be heavily shorthanded at home versus the Cowboys.