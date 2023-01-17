Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse suffers knee injury late in 3rd quarter

The Cowboys defense has dealt with a slew of key injuries in 2022 but their playoff unit is the closest they’ve been to 100% in recent weeks. During the season, safety Jayron Kearse battled with a compilation of injuries but stayed relatively healthy for 18 weeks.

Late in the third quarter in Tampa Bay, Kearse came up gimpy after a stop and waited in the endzone for trainers to come check on him. He was grabbing at his knee and needed help to reach the sideline after the mishap.

Jayron Kearse is being attended to by the #Cowboys training staff. They're helping him off of the field. He's not putting pressure on his left leg. He is huge for the Dallas defense. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 17, 2023

Kearse was unable to put weight on his left leg and it would be a big loss if Dallas holds on to move to the divisional round. For now, the group of Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu step up in his place.

Jayron Kearse is out of the medical tent and now riding the sideline exercise bike — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2023

Jayron Kearse is standing with the defensive backs on the sideline. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 17, 2023

