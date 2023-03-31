Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse officially given No. 0 jersey

It’s now 0-fficial.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse will become the first player in franchise history to wear No. 0, after a new rule approved this week cleared the use of zero as a jersey number across the league.

The 29-year-old wore No. 27 upon entering the league as a Vikings draft pick in 2016 but then switched to 42 in 2020 with Detroit. Kearse came to Dallas in 2021 and briefly sported the number 32 during training camp, as No. 27 was being worn by Trevon Diggs. But by the time the regular season began (and single-digit jersey rules had been relaxed), Diggs moved to No. 7, allowing Kearse to go back to his familiar No. 27, which he was worn for the past two seasons.

But when NFL owners okayed the use of zero this week, Kearse was among the first players to call dibs on social media, tweeting out “Somebody gone head and cook up that edit for me” on Twitter on Tuesday.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also expressed an interest, telling followers, “Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon!”

But it appears that Kearse had already secured the number change.

Sorry, Micah. Jayron Kearse wins. The impact NFL safety will wear No. 0 for the #Cowboys in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rYsaGgNasa — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 31, 2023

League rules stipulate that Kearse will have to buy out the existing inventory his unsold No. 27 jerseys in order to complete the switch.

More 2023 Season!

Cowboys DL Carlos Watkins agrees to sign with Arizona Cardinals Cowboys, Johnathan Hankins agree to run it back for 2023 Cowboys used to multiple Thursday games; others rip NFL's flex proposal

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire