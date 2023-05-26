Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse will not wear No. 0 after all

Change of plans; Jayron Kearse won’t have a change of jersey numbers in 2023.

The Cowboys safety had been previously announced as the first player in franchise history who would wear the number 0 after a new league rule allowing it was approved in March.

But during Thursday’s OTA practice session, several reporters noticed that Kearse was still sporting his No. 27 jersey. The 29-year-old confirmed to media members after the team walkthrough that he’d be staying in that jersey for the upcoming season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“When you see a ballgame in September, I’m going to be 27,” Kearse said. “I’m wearing 27.”

So what happened?

“There were some logistical things that we weren’t able to work out.”

Back in March, safety Jayron Kearse was hoping to be the first Cowboys player to wear 0. Plans have since changed. He was wearing 27 during yesterday’s OTAs. Kearse: “There were some logistical things that we weren’t able to work out, so I’m still 27.” pic.twitter.com/DkrCw8E4Rj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 26, 2023

It’s not clear what those logistical things might have been. Existing rules stipulate that a player wishing to make a change to his jersey number must first buy out the entire remaining unsold inventory of his old number; whether that was the case for Kearse is unknown.

Advertisement

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Linebacker Micah Parsons had also expressed interest in wearing the No. 0 jersey back in March, but Fox San Antonio KABB reporter Chuck Miketinac tweeted that Parsons told him he’s not sure what the team will do with the number this season.

More 2023 Season!

Brandin Cooks aims to 'bring that explosive play' to Cowboys offense Cowboys' Dak Prescott fine-tuning playbook, relationship with McCarthy: 'It's refreshing' 'Position flex is critical': Cowboys switch things up on OL in Thursday's OTA

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire